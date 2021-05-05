Property Brothers' Drew Scott Shares Surprising Story Of His Real Wedding
Property Brother Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on May 12. The couple, who met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010, married in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Puglia, Italy, in front of 300 guests, per People.
Drew and Linda just watched the 45-minute video of their wedding, nearly three years after the big day. They weren't waiting on purpose — the video was only completed two months ago. They settled in with Canadian junk food to watch it and recorded their reactions for a YouTube video.
In the wedding video, Drew viewed his twin brother's best man speech and remembered that it made him make a wish. In his speech, Jonathan said, "Though Drew and I look very much alike on the outside, we're two very different people on the inside. He's that guy that will just introduce himself to anybody, and man, am I happy that he walked up to that stranger at Fashion Week in 2010 and said hello."
Drew remembered that as he listened to the speech he thought all he wanted was for Jonathan to find someone to fall in love with. Jonathan met actress Zooey Deschanel while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in August 2019 and have been together ever since, per Insider.
Drew and Linda revealed a new detail about their wedding in the YouTube reaction video as well. Keep scrolling to find out what it is.
It's all about a hot tub in Nashville and some hamburgers
While Drew Scott and Linda Phan were watching their wedding video they revealed a fun fact about their 2018 wedding. Drew and Linda got married before their ceremony in Italy. They got married in a hot tub in Nashville, they revealed in the video.
Basically, it's pretty hard to get married overseas. There are residency requirements in most countries, for instance, and if you want to get married in France, you have to be there for at least 40 days immediately preceding the wedding, per WeddingsAbroad.com. Italy's requirements aren't too bad. On average, a couple must start the paperwork process two weeks prior to the wedding in Italy, per the Embassy, but the requirements vary by region. For this reason, most couples get married in their home country first.
Drew and Linda got married while he and Jonathan were filming "Property Brothers" in Nashville. "Instead of exchanging rings, we exchanged burgers, and we got married in a hot tub," Scott said. "And so, the justice of the peace came to us, and we were in the hot tub. We thought they were gonna be like, 'No, we can't do that.' But she was like, 'That's the coolest thing I've ever seen.'" Linda couldn't resist cracking a joke and said, "Or the hottest thing."
Happy anniversary, Drew and Linda!