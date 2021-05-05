Property Brothers' Drew Scott Shares Surprising Story Of His Real Wedding

Property Brother Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on May 12. The couple, who met at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010, married in a gorgeous outdoor ceremony in Puglia, Italy, in front of 300 guests, per People.

Drew and Linda just watched the 45-minute video of their wedding, nearly three years after the big day. They weren't waiting on purpose — the video was only completed two months ago. They settled in with Canadian junk food to watch it and recorded their reactions for a YouTube video.

In the wedding video, Drew viewed his twin brother's best man speech and remembered that it made him make a wish. In his speech, Jonathan said, "Though Drew and I look very much alike on the outside, we're two very different people on the inside. He's that guy that will just introduce himself to anybody, and man, am I happy that he walked up to that stranger at Fashion Week in 2010 and said hello."

Drew remembered that as he listened to the speech he thought all he wanted was for Jonathan to find someone to fall in love with. Jonathan met actress Zooey Deschanel while filming an episode of "Carpool Karaoke" in August 2019 and have been together ever since, per Insider.

Drew and Linda revealed a new detail about their wedding in the YouTube reaction video as well. Keep scrolling to find out what it is.