Matt James Reveals What Really Went Down In The Bachelor Fantasy Suites

So what went down during the fantasy suites between Matt James and the final three contestants: Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, and Bri Springs? In an interview with WSJ Magazine published on May 5, 2021, Matt said that his times with each woman didn't involve physical intimacy, but rather evenings of communication.

"I can't speak for anybody but myself, but I think the women appreciated it," Matt told the outlet. "Because I did learn things about them that I don't think I would have learned if I hadn't used that time to really dive deeper into something that they might not have been comfortable talking about on camera." That's not a bad idea, considering how difficult it must be to feel relaxed and authentic in front of a bunch of cameras.

Matt dropped another major item of news in his interview: namely, that he and Rachael are back together, despite their difficult and public breakup after his season ended. In fact, as People noted, Matt and Rachael were spotted together in New York City and Los Angeles.

In fact, Matt spoke with the WSJ Magazine about the ongoing conversations he's been having with Rachael in light of what happened earlier. "I think the best way to put it," he said, "is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner — especially if that woman isn't Black — to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black."