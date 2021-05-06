This Is Why Joe Biden Scares Caitlyn Jenner

President Joe Biden has Olympic gold medal winner-turned-California governor hopeful Caitlyn Jenner shaking in her designer boots, but probably not for the reasons you think. As reported by New York Post, during a May 5, 2021 appearance on Fox's "The Sean Hannity Show," Jenner told host Sean Hannity that there wasn't one of Biden's policies that she agreed with. "Biden, I don't think I've agreed with anything," she declared.

It's no secret that Jenner's conservative political views have been known to ruffle a few feathers, including her strong Republican values. "I have always been on the Republican side, just because I have conservative economic values. You know the old saying, lower taxes, less regulations, you know, a more friendly business environment, and we don't have that in California," she explained to Hannity, before adding that her views on social issues tend to be much more progressive.

"But socially, I've been much more progressive all my life. I get it. People do need help. You know, we need programs. But you cannot have social programs without an economy. Doesn't happen. You just don't have the finances to do it. And that's what's happening here in California," she continued. But what about President Biden currently has Jenner so shook up? Keep reading after the jump to find out!