Caitlyn Jenner's First Public Comments Since Running For Governor Are Causing A Stir

Caitlyn Jenner is in hot water after making controversial comments shortly after announcing her plans to run for governor of California. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star made headlines in 2015 when she revealed she was transgender, opening up to Vanity Fair about her new life as her true self. At the time, the public announcement brought both ridicule and praise as the reality star brought more public awareness to the trans community.

Unfortunately for Jenner, the past few years she's dealt with her fair share of drama, with members of the LGBTQ community seemingly perplexed by the longtime Republican's stance on gay marriage in an interview with Ellen Degeneres back in 2015. "She still has a judgment about gay marriage," DeGeneres told Howard Stern at the time. "And I said, 'You're wanting people to understand and accept you ... and you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.'" Per The Hollywood Reporter, Jenner stood by her "traditionalist" views.

Now, Jenner is once again facing backlash from the LGBTQ community just as the celeb is launching a gubernatorial run.