The Extravagant Gift Lil Uzi Vert Gave City Girls' JT On Their First Date

Celebrities are known for spoiling their romantic interests with lavish gifts, but Lil Uzi Vert took it up a notch — at least as far as first dates go.

Lil Uzi is currently in a relationship with fellow rapper JT, who's part of the duo City Girls alongside Yung Miami. The first rumors of the two dating started floating around in 2019, per Capital Xtra, but the two didn't make things official until earlier this year, as Revolt reported. Ever since then, Uzi and JT have been professing their love for each other on social media.

"JT is the one," Uzi tweeted on March 1. That same day, JT tweeted about "loving crab legs," to which Uzi replied with: "They on the way." It seems like Uzi did order those crab legs, as JT confirmed they arrived in another tweet. "[laughing emojis] they brung them up thank you," she wrote.

In April of this year, Uzi even gave his girlfriend a diamond-encrusted chain and matching ring, per Complex. "This mean so much thank you baby," JT wrote via Instagram Stories. Still, it's the over-the-top gift Uzi gave JT on their very first date that has the internet shocked.