The Extravagant Gift Lil Uzi Vert Gave City Girls' JT On Their First Date
Celebrities are known for spoiling their romantic interests with lavish gifts, but Lil Uzi Vert took it up a notch — at least as far as first dates go.
Lil Uzi is currently in a relationship with fellow rapper JT, who's part of the duo City Girls alongside Yung Miami. The first rumors of the two dating started floating around in 2019, per Capital Xtra, but the two didn't make things official until earlier this year, as Revolt reported. Ever since then, Uzi and JT have been professing their love for each other on social media.
"JT is the one," Uzi tweeted on March 1. That same day, JT tweeted about "loving crab legs," to which Uzi replied with: "They on the way." It seems like Uzi did order those crab legs, as JT confirmed they arrived in another tweet. "[laughing emojis] they brung them up thank you," she wrote.
In April of this year, Uzi even gave his girlfriend a diamond-encrusted chain and matching ring, per Complex. "This mean so much thank you baby," JT wrote via Instagram Stories. Still, it's the over-the-top gift Uzi gave JT on their very first date that has the internet shocked.
Lil Uzi Vert surprised JT with a bag full of cash
During the latest episode of REVOLT.TV's "Respectfully Justin," City Girls' JT opened up about her first outing with Lil Uzi Vert. And, according to JT, the rapper showed up with a bag full of cash and told her to take whatever she could fit in her little Chanel purse.
"I could only fit $30,000, and I was so mad," JT admitted. She added, per Complex, "I don't want to keep talking because I don't want it to seem like I'm bragging. I have a good man. I didn't even know he was a good man. I was f***ing with him for almost two years before I found out he was a good man."
Right after, the couple went shopping at the Louis Vuitton store, but they didn't have time to end the day with a fancy dinner. At the time, JT was living in a halfway house after being released from prison (via TMZ). And so the young couple took a quick trip to Taco Bell, to the host's surprise. "We had to be quick, 'cause I had to go back to the halfway house," JT explained. Well, all in all, it sounds like an amazing first date!