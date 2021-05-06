Inside Bachelor Matt James' Relationship With His Dad Today

On his season of "The Bachelor," Matt James reunited with his estranged father. Matt and his dad, Manny James, haven't had the best of relationships, though Matt never really opened up too much about what caused their long-standing rift. In an interview with Tamron Hall back in January, Matt talked about being raised by his mom, Patty James. He also revealed that he "saw what infidelity looked like at a young age," as his father cheated on his mother, ultimately ending the marriage. "I saw family members that were against the relationship and doubling down on it after seeing the infidelity between my dad and my mom," Matt told Hall at the time. His parents' divorce weighed heavily on his mind as he tried to find love on a reality television show.

In the penultimate episode of "The Bachelor," fans got to meet Manny for the first time. According to Reality Steve, Matt was unaware that his dad was going to show up at Nemacolin Resort ahead of the show's finale. However, the two men sat down for a talk, which was filmed, of course. And while things didn't appear to go swimmingly at the time, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Matt accepted the apology that he received from his father. Flash forward a few months, and many fans are curious about Matt's relationship with his father today. Read on to find out whether or not Matt and his dad have been able to move forward.