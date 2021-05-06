Everything Mark Wahlberg Ate To Gain 20 Pounds In 3 Weeks

Mark Wahlberg may be famous for his work in films like 1997's "Boogie Nights" and 2012's "Ted," per IMDb, however, he also happens to be known for his hardcore workouts. Part of his arguably ridiculous daily routine, the star regularly pushes himself to the limit in order to keep himself in tip-top shape. But in 2021, the actor put his body through something very different in order to achieve a surprising physical transformation.

While preparing for his role in "Father Stu," which The Hollywood Reporter explains is "a biopic on boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long," Wahlberg was determined to gain a significant amount of weight in a short span of time. As a result, the performer ended up gaining 20 pounds in just three weeks. Although you might assume that he merely stopped working out and instead ate sugary foods for that entire period, it turns out that in order to put on the weight, Wahlberg ate a very specific (and jaw-droppingly massive) meal plan.

Read on to find out exactly what Wahlberg was eating each day in order to achieve his dramatic transformation.