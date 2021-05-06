Derek Hough Teases Dancing With The Stars Return

Derek Hough has been a part of the "Dancing With the Stars" family since Season 5, when he first joined the cast as a pro. Since then, he has participated in 17 seasons, taking various "stars" to the next level of ballroom dancing — and taking home six Mirror Ball trophies. Hough left "DWTS" in 2016, after Season 23, in which he competed with Marilu Henner, finishing in sixth place. In 2020, Hough returned to the ballroom, but in a different capacity; he was asked to be a judge on the season, filling in for Len Goodman. Goodman was forced to sit out the season as he was unable to travel to the United States from the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm excited. I'm actually excited about the timing of this in the sense that I don't really know how they're going to do this and how the season's going to happen with protocols and stuff. But that excites me," Hough told Entertainment Tonight shortly after the news of his return was made public. Hough is expected to be a part of the upcoming season of "DWTS," which is slated to air sometime in the fall or winter of 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 30 will feature four judges, as Goodman will return to the panel alongside Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. But will Hough ever compete on the show again? Read on to find out.