The Real Reason Billy Crystal Made Tiffany Haddish Cry

While working together on the comedy film "Here Today," things got pretty emotional for Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish. On the May 5, 2021 episode of "Today," Haddish recounted how she got tapped to lead in the Crystal-directed film, opposite the comedian.

"My agent called me and was like, 'Billy Crystal would like to talk to you, he would like to meet with you,'" recalled the "Girls Trip" actor. "I was like, 'Billy Crystal wants to talk to me? Are you serious?'" And with that, the two joined forces for "Here Today," a movie that follows a veteran comedy writer (Crystal) and singer (Haddish) in New York as an unlikely friendship evolves. Crystal told People that he "was really looking to do a movie about a relationship between an older man and a younger woman that was about friendship and love, but not in a romantic way."

During the aforementioned "Today" interview, Haddish opened up about the only obstacle she faced while filming "Here Today": Crystal wanted her to shed some tears in the movie.