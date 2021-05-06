What We Know About The New Season Of Stranger Things

"Stranger Things" fans will soon be able to return to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, as Netflix dropped the Season 4 teaser on May 6.

The haunting teaser shows children playing in the same facility that Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven escaped from in the first season. They are interrupted, however, by the return of a major antagonist, as Matthew Modine's villainous Dr. Brenner walks into the room, telling the children he has "something very special" for them. As the camera turns towards a room labeled "11," Modine's voice can be heard asking "Eleven, are you listening?" before cutting to a quick shot of Eleven opening her eyes.

Another important character will be returning in the fourth season, as Netflix confirmed in a teaser back in February 2020. David Harbour's Jim Hopper was revealed to be alive in a short clip titled "From Russia with love ..." which showed the Indiana police chief working on a railway line in the snow. Harbour told People that, in the upcoming season, viewers will "see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for ... but you'll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors."

The actor also hinted that the audience will get to see a different side of Hopper. "This season is my favorite because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he's really made up of," Harbour continued. And, alongside Hopper and Brenner, some interesting new faces will be joining the sci-fi series.