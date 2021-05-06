What We Know About The New Season Of Stranger Things
"Stranger Things" fans will soon be able to return to the town of Hawkins, Indiana, as Netflix dropped the Season 4 teaser on May 6.
The haunting teaser shows children playing in the same facility that Millie Bobby Brown's character Eleven escaped from in the first season. They are interrupted, however, by the return of a major antagonist, as Matthew Modine's villainous Dr. Brenner walks into the room, telling the children he has "something very special" for them. As the camera turns towards a room labeled "11," Modine's voice can be heard asking "Eleven, are you listening?" before cutting to a quick shot of Eleven opening her eyes.
Another important character will be returning in the fourth season, as Netflix confirmed in a teaser back in February 2020. David Harbour's Jim Hopper was revealed to be alive in a short clip titled "From Russia with love ..." which showed the Indiana police chief working on a railway line in the snow. Harbour told People that, in the upcoming season, viewers will "see a lot of your favorite characters doing the thing that you love them for ... but you'll also see them twist it and turn it into other colors and other flavors."
The actor also hinted that the audience will get to see a different side of Hopper. "This season is my favorite because he really is going to show you some new colors and what he's really made up of," Harbour continued. And, alongside Hopper and Brenner, some interesting new faces will be joining the sci-fi series.
Will Season 4 mark the end of Stranger Things?
The next season of "Stranger Things" will introduce some new cast members, per People. Jamie Campbell Bower from "Twilight" and "The Mortal Instruments" will play a psychiatric hospital orderly named Peter Ballard. Eduardo Franco, known for his roles in "Booksmart" and "American Vandal," will appear as a "fun-loving stoner" called Argyle. And "Game of Thrones" actor Joseph Quinn will join the cast as Eddie Munson, leader of Hawkins High's official "Dungeons and Dragons" club.
Fans will also be relieved to hear that co-creator Russ Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2020 that this upcoming season "won't be the end." He shared how the COVID-19 pandemic had "given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show," revealing, "Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."
"We know what the end is, and we know when it is," Duffer stated, confirming that there would be more seasons of the Netflix hit. "We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts," his co-creator and brother Matt Duffer added. "For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments."