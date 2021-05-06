This Is Why The Stars Of Girls5eva Look So Familiar

Get ready for a trip down memory lane, because "Girls5eva" premieres May 6 on Peacock. The Tina Fey comedy centers on a girl group 20 years after their only hit song spent time on the airwaves. The women are currently adults with ordinary lives, but when a rapper samples their song, they step away from their boring routines and stage a comeback, per TV Line.

Critic Dave Nemetz of TV Line notes that the show has "a lots of sharp jabs at the music industry and a refreshingly sunny tone," calling "Girls5eva" "the TV equivalent of the breezy, catchy song of the summer."

Although the show is full of flashbacks from the glory days of the 2000s, there's real emotion behind the glitz and glamour. The group is in their 40s, and that decade comes with a lot of self-exploration as they re-enter the music industry.

Since the show is finally here, fans might be wondering about the women who make up the show. Keep reading for more details about Busy Philipps (Summer), Paula Pell (Gloria), Sara Bareilles (Dawn) and Renée Elise Goldsberry (Wickie).