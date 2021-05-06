The Real Reason Ellen DeGeneres Is Living With Courteney Cox

While appearing on "The Ellen Show" on May 6, Courteney Cox opened up about what it was like to have Ellen DeGeneres as a house guest. "You're my style guru, so I was nervous about you staying there, being that I haven't redone it. I haven't been there in a year," Cox admitted, while recalling prepping for having DeGeneres in her house. "I had it cleaned. I moved everything off of the right side of the bathroom, so you'd have your space in the drawers. I was just really ready for you."

However, it turned out that Cox wasn't as ready for what was to come as she thought. "And all of the sudden it was like, 'Wait a minute. Ellen's toothbrush is on my side!' I had [an assistant] open the drawer and I was like, 'Well, where's my makeup?'" the star said. "So essentially you're a terrible roommate. You took over my side and your side." DeGeneres did defend herself, saying that it was actually her wife, Portia de Rossi, who "happened to be there one night" and was the one who "took over" Cox's side.

But why was DeGeneres living with Cox in the first place? Well, the host explained that she's sold her own home and temporarily "needed a place to stay." She also noted, "I'm not having marital troubles ... I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house." That's certainly a good thing.