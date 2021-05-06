Kendall Jenner Has A Message For People Who Criticize Her Anxiety

Vogue magazine released the first installment of its four-part mental health video series with Kendall Jenner on May 6. The series, called "Open Minded: Understanding Anxiety with Kendall Jenner," desires "to pull back the curtain on social anxiety" while exploring the supermodel's experiences with it, according to the series' announcement posted to Instagram on May 5.

Before showing her first interview with a mental health professional, Kendall appears vulnerable in the introduction to the debut video of her series and addresses those who have criticized her speaking about anxiety in the past. Her poignant message stresses the importance of allowing people to be open about their mental health regardless of who they are.

"I mean there is going to be those people that say like, 'Oh, okay, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?' And I'll never sit here and say that I'm not fortunate. I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle," she began. "I still have one of these," she continued, pointing to her brain. "And that thing up there ... it's not always happy and it's not always connecting and I'm still a human being at the end of the day and no matter what someone has or doesn't have, it doesn't mean that they don't have real life feelings and emotions," she confirmed.

Kendall also opened up about how nerve-wracking it was to be open about her experiences with anxiety. Keep scrolling to learn what she had to say.