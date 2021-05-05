Kendall Jenner's New Mental Health Series Has Fans Divided. Here's Why

Over the last few years, Kendall Jenner has been more candid than ever about her journey with mental health. The supermodel opened up about her experiences with anxiety during a 2016 episode of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," revealing she was "scared to fall asleep" because she was suffering from sleep paralysis (via Bustle). And in a January 2017 post on her now-defunct website KendallJ.com, the brunette bombshell said she thought she was "finally learning how to cope," per Self. However, Kendall still struggled with her mental health, and as things escalated, the TV personality retreated from the spotlight and held off from walking in fashion shows.

Kendall spoke about her absence from the runway the following year, telling LOVE magazine she "didn't do any shows" because her anxiety was sky-high. "I was working in L.A. and I was like, 'Oof, I can't right now — I'm gonna go crazy,'" she recalled in 2018 (via E!). Though Kendall did make one appearance for Versace in June 2017, she admitted she was "on the verge of a mental breakdown."

Kendall later shared advice on how she grapples with her anxiety, telling Good Morning America in May 2020 that she's been reading and meditating. Sharing her story has also been extremely helpful for Kendall, who launched a web series with Vogue about the "effects of low-grade anxiety disorder." However, many had something to say about the new mental health series. Keep scrolling to find out why fans are divided.