Emmanuel Acho Opens Up About His Future With The Bachelor Franchise

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho filled in for Chris Harrison on "After the Final Rose" this spring. Chris took a step back in February due to the controversy surrounding him defending "Bachelor" contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist behavior, per CBS News. Rachael was a contestant on Matt James' season, who was of course, the first Black Bachelor in the history of the franchise. It was a mess, y'all. For his part, Chris ran into trouble when he sat down with Rachel Lindsay for an interview on "Extra" regarding Rachael's controversial posts. Chris took the opportunity to bash the "woke police" before saying Rachael's photos weren't offensive when they were taken in 2018, per NBC News.

While Emmanuel was hosting "AFTR," his conversation with Matt was especially thought-provoking, with Vulture noting that he was "more sincere and personable than Chris Harrison has been in years." Both Matt and Emmanuel also admitted that they took steps to appear less threatening to white people in the conversation.

Emmanuel is an author and host of the YouTube series, "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man," which addresses issues of race in America. The book by the same name was released in November 2020 and sold 18,000 copies on its first day, per Twitter. Emmanuel is also friends with the first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, who encouraged him to write the book and launch the "Uncomfortable Conversations" show, per People.

