The Real Reason Drew Barrymore Cried Over Her New Tattoo

Drew Barrymore is one Hollywood starlet that is no stranger to crying on camera, and we're not just talking about when she's in character.

The actor admitted on The Today Show (via Entertainment Tonight) that following lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrymore "cried every day, all day long" after having to take on the roles as "the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker" for her kids at home (a sentiment most parents in 2020 relate to). Then, in an interview with Willie Geist in October 2020, Barrymore broke down over her divorce from Will Kopelman. "I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it's not," she told the Today host. "It's so hard. It's like, I don't think I've recovered from that."

On the set of her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Charlie's Angels" actor again burst into tears on her special birthday episode when old pal, David Letterman, surprised the actor unexpectedly. "I'm so grateful that you came here," said a tearful Barrymore.

In May 2021, the talk show host shed a few more tears over her new tattoo.