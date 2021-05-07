The Real Reason Drew Barrymore Cried Over Her New Tattoo
Drew Barrymore is one Hollywood starlet that is no stranger to crying on camera, and we're not just talking about when she's in character.
The actor admitted on The Today Show (via Entertainment Tonight) that following lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barrymore "cried every day, all day long" after having to take on the roles as "the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker" for her kids at home (a sentiment most parents in 2020 relate to). Then, in an interview with Willie Geist in October 2020, Barrymore broke down over her divorce from Will Kopelman. "I think it applies to everyone who thinks that something will be forever and it's not," she told the Today host. "It's so hard. It's like, I don't think I've recovered from that."
On the set of her own talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," the "Charlie's Angels" actor again burst into tears on her special birthday episode when old pal, David Letterman, surprised the actor unexpectedly. "I'm so grateful that you came here," said a tearful Barrymore.
In May 2021, the talk show host shed a few more tears over her new tattoo.
Drew Barrymore dedicated her new tattoo to her daughters
In a special Mother's Day edition of "The Drew Barrymore Show," host and actor Drew Barrymore opted to get a tattoo on camera as a dedication to her daughters Olive and Frankie. "Ink Master" star Ryan Ashley joined the "He's Just Not That Into You" star to grant the actor her tattoo of choice: some ink reading "home is where we are."
"I am so excited. I came up with this phrase and I've been saying it to myself for the last five years. ... It's 'Home is where we are,'" Barrymore told viewers. "You know if you are somewhere on vacation or you are in a rental or you're in transition or you have to move from one state to the next, if you're together, that's where home is." Ashley gave Barrymore the tattoo as the two continued on with their interview, placing the phrase on the actor's right forearm.
"To my daughters, if you ever get to see this episode, you are my home and I love you more than anything," said Barrymore in the episode, as the tears began. "You are the reason I understand my whole life because of you. So thank you, you are my home."