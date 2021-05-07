Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Her Mental Health

Bebe Rexha is flying high after the release of her sophomore album "Better Mistakes." The star took to Twitter to express her gratitude to fans the day of the release, writing, "Thanks for all the kind words."

Reminiscing on the three years between releasing her debut album, "Expectations" in 2018, Rexha told Billboard, "When it comes to other people, when it comes to myself, everybody's going through something that you don't know about." With her second studio album finally here, Rexha is going even deeper into her personal life and struggles. "Everybody's just trying their best," continued Rexha. "After a pandemic, people are just trying to get back on track and find their stepping. What I try to teach myself is to be compassionate with myself and the people around me."

As the pop star told People, she "learned that you have to be your own cheerleader," in her time creating "Better Mistakes." She also opened up about how the album delves into her own mental health.