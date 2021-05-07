Would Jill Zarin Ever Be Friends With Bethenny Frankel Again?

Jill Zarin and Bethenny Frankel had one of the most dramatic and publicized feuds on Season 3 of "Real Housewives of New York City." The former housewives started off as good friends on the Bravo reality show, going on shopping dates, and joking with each other. Their friendship was so strong that the network nicknamed them "Lucy and Ethel" — a reference to the iconic characters on "I Love Lucy." But Jill and Bethenny's friendship did not last, as they accused each other of jealousy and lacking empathy, per Us Weekly.

Fans had hoped that Jill and Bethenny would reconcile, but the two remained distant after the Season 3 finale. The two briefly met up after Jill's husband Bobby Zarin's funeral in 2018, a moment that was shown on the series. In September 2020, Bethenny told host Andy Cohen of "Watch What Happens Live" that she remains friendly with Jill.

"I went over there [to her house] shortly thereafter [Bobby's funeral] to introduce her to [Bethenny's daughter] Bryn, but I haven't seen her since," Bethenny told Cohen in September 2020. "She texts me every so often. I think she [texted] me 'cause of the Jewish New Year. But we don't see each other."

Bethenny added that she would give Jill a hug if she saw her in the streets — but would her former bestie do the same? Find out below.