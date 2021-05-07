The Real Reason Jen Psaki Is Likely Stepping Down Next Year

White House press secretary Jen Psaki doesn't plan to keep her role in the Biden administration for too much longer. As the press secretary, Psaki regularly delivers press briefings on a variety of topics and acts as the face of the Biden administration. The communications expert has worked in the White House for a while now but appears to have a plan for leaving her current role next year.

The Connecticut native has an impressive background in politics. She worked with former President Barack Obama on his presidential campaign back in 2008. After he won that election, Psaki followed him to the White House where she served as his deputy press secretary and deputy communications director. She briefly left the White House in 2013 to become the spokesperson for the State Department but returned in 2015 to be Obama's communication director.

During her time with the Obama administration, Psaki developed a relationship with President Biden, and he chose her to be his press secretary when he took office. But Psaki said on David Axelrod's podcast, "The Axe Files" (via Business Insider), that there was one condition in place. She explained, "when I talked to the inner circle of the Biden orbit, we talked about coming in and doing this job for a year, which was quite appealing to me for many reasons." She added, "following Trump, if you can take the temperature down a little bit, that's a cool thing to be a part of." So why would Psaki want to leave such an appealing position?