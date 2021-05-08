Bebe Rexha Responds To Story About Dua Lipa And Rita Ora's Alleged Feud

Bebe Rexha is all about women's empowerment and is not happy about a certain publication pitting women against each other.

In an interview with U.K. tabloid The Sun, Rexha promoted her second studio album, "Better Mistakes," which dropped on April 7. The LP features huge collaborations with the likes of Doja Cat, Travis Barker, and Ty Dolla $ign, to name a few. The singer was hopeful that a song with her fellow Albanian singers Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, and Ava Max would happen. However, it did not go to plan. According to the outlet, Rexha implied the reason she cannot see it ever happening is because of Ora and Lipa's alleged feud.

"I have really tried. I don't know what's really going on there or what the drama is. I've tried to always be the peace-keeper and bring the girls together. For me, I would really love to do something together but I'm not sure that will ever happen. And I won't say any more about that." She continued, "It's weird because I know how it is to be a girl and sometimes we can get really competitive. I'm not even talking about me, Dua, Rita and Ava, I'm just talking about females in general. What happens is there's not enough women at the table."

Rexha has since hit back at The Sun after they printed a headline that she claims is not true. Keep reading to find out what she has to say.