Tawny Kitaen's Net Worth: How Much Was The Actor Worth When She Died?

TMZ reported Tawny Kitaen died on May 7. Kitaen is known for her role in Tom Hanks' movie "Bachelor Party," and she's famous for her sexy appearances in 1980s rock videos for Whitesnake and heavy metal band Ratt.

Kitaen's roles in Whitesnake's "Is This Love" and "Here I Go Again" made her an icon of '80s rock videos. Kitaen occupied the dreams of a million teenage boys and probably some girls as well in the '80s when she "memorably performed the splits and other moves on two Jaguar hoods in Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again,'" according to CNN. Doing the splits on a Jaguar hood also caught the attention of Whitesnake's lead singer, David Coverdale, whom Kitaen married in 1989.

According to TMZ, the actor broke into showbiz on the game show "To Tell the Truth" when she was a teen. TMZ reported Kitaen began dating Ratt guitarist Robbin Crosby in high school, then followed her boyfriend and his band to Los Angeles in the late '70s. Her rise as a rock music queen began in 1983 when she was featured on the covers of two Ratt albums. The buzz from the Ratt album covers led to Kitaen booking gigs in music videos, which made her famous. Keep reading to find out how all of this translated into her net worth.