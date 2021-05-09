How Long Have Harry And William Really Been Feuding For?

It's no secret that Prince Harry and his brother Prince William have had their fair share of disagreements over the years. Many believe that Harry and William's latest rift started sometime after Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and has been strained since the couple's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The tension is said to have only gotten worse, following Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired on March 7. In fact, it was during that interview that Harry admitted that the relationship that he has with his brother has been a bit difficult. The Duke of Sussex could only use one word when thinking about how he and his brother had been getting along, and that word was "space," according to The Sun.

It seems, however, that most people can't actually pinpoint how long Harry and William's rift has been going on. It is hard to say, exactly, how long the two brothers have been at odds, since they have made public appearances together over the years and appeared to be just fine. However, ITV journalist Tom Bradby — and longtime friend of both Harry and William — spoke to the London Times about the breakdown of Harry and William's relationship — and he helped clear up any confusion surrounding the timeframe of their ongoing rift. Read on for more.