The Real Reason Chloe Trautman Left Siesta Key

The current season of "Siesta Key" will be the last for Chloe Trautman. The reality star made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, as evidenced by a screenshot posted on a fan's Instagram account. Chloe has been a staple on the popular MTV show since its inception. She started off as the best friend of Alex Kompothecras, whose dad, Gary Kompothecras, originally had the idea for the show, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Over the past three seasons, fans have watched Chloe as she has made new friendships, gotten in the middle of way too much drama, and experienced a major falling out with her BFF-no-more, Alex, who was fired from the show in 2020 after past racist tweets were uncovered, according to Us Weekly.

Through it all, Chloe has quietly made a name for herself, working alongside Alex's dad at popular establishment Crescent Club, before launching her own lifestyle blog called "Concept." The site is described as "a platform where women from all walks of life can get some advice — whether you think you need to hear it or not. If you're searching for a new workout routine, fashion inspo, beauty tips, relationship advice, or just a place to feel welcomed and heard, then this is the place for you." It is believed that Chloe will continue to focus on her off-screen endeavors after making the decision to leave "Siesta Key" — the show, not the location. Keep reading to find out why she decided to quit.