The Real Reason Chloe Trautman Left Siesta Key
The current season of "Siesta Key" will be the last for Chloe Trautman. The reality star made the announcement on her Instagram Stories, as evidenced by a screenshot posted on a fan's Instagram account. Chloe has been a staple on the popular MTV show since its inception. She started off as the best friend of Alex Kompothecras, whose dad, Gary Kompothecras, originally had the idea for the show, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Over the past three seasons, fans have watched Chloe as she has made new friendships, gotten in the middle of way too much drama, and experienced a major falling out with her BFF-no-more, Alex, who was fired from the show in 2020 after past racist tweets were uncovered, according to Us Weekly.
Through it all, Chloe has quietly made a name for herself, working alongside Alex's dad at popular establishment Crescent Club, before launching her own lifestyle blog called "Concept." The site is described as "a platform where women from all walks of life can get some advice — whether you think you need to hear it or not. If you're searching for a new workout routine, fashion inspo, beauty tips, relationship advice, or just a place to feel welcomed and heard, then this is the place for you." It is believed that Chloe will continue to focus on her off-screen endeavors after making the decision to leave "Siesta Key" — the show, not the location. Keep reading to find out why she decided to quit.
Chloe Trautman was not fired by MTV
According to the post on Chloe Trautman's Instagram Story, the reality star blamed the toxicity of the show for her departure. "I can not [sic] stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired," Chloe clarified. "I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness of the line for fame and money. You all will have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies," she added.
Regardless of how things with end for Chloe, she still promoted Season 4 on Instagram in April. "It's time for a new chapter. And things will never ever be the same again," she captioned the post. Things will look a little different in "Siesta Key" this season overall. According to People magazine, the cast was set to move "to an international private resort to film the majority of the season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."
Season 4 of "Siesta Key" premieres on May 12 at 8/7c on MTV.