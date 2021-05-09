Jax Taylor Still Won't Do This With His Newborn Son

Jax Taylor, whose real name is Jason Cauchi, became a dad on April 12 when his wife, Brittany Cartwright, gave birth to a baby boy. The former "Vanderpump Rules" stars made the announcement on Instagram. "Yesterday, April 12th at 1:51pm, our lives changed forever in the absolute best way possible. Our beautiful son Cruz Michael Cauchi was born and we have never been more in love. He is the most precious gift and I am so blessed to be his Mommy," Brittany captioned her post. Jax echoed the excitement in an Instagram post of his own, saying "I've never in my life thought it was going to be like this.. it's 10000 times better. Dad mode just kicks in. I don't think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now. I am crying just writing this message."

The Cauchi family has been adjusting to life as a threesome over the past couple of weeks. Both Jax and Brittany have shared photos of their baby boy, and have given fans updates on how the baby is doing. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jax revealed the one thing he was afraid to do when his son was first born — and his wife shared the one thing that he still won't do. Read on for more.