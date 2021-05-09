How Ryan Dorsey Honored Naya Rivera On The First Mother's Day After Her Death

Following Naya Rivera's death in July 2020, her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, has paid tribute to his late ex-wife. Dorsey marked what would have been Rivera's 34th birthday with a moving Instagram message and a photo of the ex-couple with their son, Josey Dorsey. "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense," Dorsey wrote in his January 2021 Instagram post.

In July 2020, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Rivera's body was found at Lake Piru in California, per CBS News. Josey, who was four at the time, was found in a boat Rivera had rented for the two of them. Her death was listed as an "accidental drowning," per CBS News.

And in May 2021, Dorsey marked the first Mother's Day since Rivera's death by sharing another family photo and a sweet caption about the late "Glee" star. The image shows Rivera and Josey at a diner, sharing a dessert and sporting matching grins. Keep reading to see what the "Justified" actor said about Rivera on Josey's first Mother's Day without his mom.