Gal Gadot Reveals The Truth Behind Her Feud With Joss Whedon
Gal Gadot is one of a growing list of actors who have beef with Joss Whedon. During a May 8, 2021 interview with Israel's N12 news outlet, the "Wonder Woman" star shared that Whedon "threatened [her] career" but that she handled the situation.
"He kind of threatened my career," Gadot said to N12, via Page Six. Gadot had previously shared with The Los Angeles Times in December 2020 that she'd had an "experience" with the director that led to her escalating things to "the higher-ups."
The "Cleopatra" actor joins her "Justice League" co-star Ray Fisher in speaking out about the director's reported behavior. Fisher accused the director Joss Whedon of "abusive" behavior on set during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Whedon later denied Fisher's claim that he'd digitally altered an actor's skin tone post-production, per Entertainment Weekly. Keep reading for more about Gadot's latest comments about the controversial director.
Gal Gadot says Joss Whedon threatened to make her career "miserable"
"He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead," Gadot said to Israeli outlet N12, via Page Six. Per Deadline, Whedon "has denied any wrongdoing."
Earlier, the "Wonder Woman" star had shared her support for Ray Fisher, who first spoke out about the "Justice League" director's alleged abuse in July 2020. "I'm happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth," Gadot said to The Los Angeles Times in December 2020. "I wasn't there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn't the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I'm happy for Ray to go up and say his truth."
Michelle Trachtenberg also spoke out about her experience with Whedon in an Instagram post, writing that the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" creator was "not allowed in a room alone" with her during the show's filming. "Buffy" actor Charisma Carpenter also said that Whedon "abused his power on numerous occasions" in a February 2021 tweet.