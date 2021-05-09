Gal Gadot Reveals The Truth Behind Her Feud With Joss Whedon

Gal Gadot is one of a growing list of actors who have beef with Joss Whedon. During a May 8, 2021 interview with Israel's N12 news outlet, the "Wonder Woman" star shared that Whedon "threatened [her] career" but that she handled the situation.

"He kind of threatened my career," Gadot said to N12, via Page Six. Gadot had previously shared with The Los Angeles Times in December 2020 that she'd had an "experience" with the director that led to her escalating things to "the higher-ups."

The "Cleopatra" actor joins her "Justice League" co-star Ray Fisher in speaking out about the director's reported behavior. Fisher accused the director Joss Whedon of "abusive" behavior on set during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. Whedon later denied Fisher's claim that he'd digitally altered an actor's skin tone post-production, per Entertainment Weekly. Keep reading for more about Gadot's latest comments about the controversial director.