This Is What Priyanka Chopra Thinks About Nick Jonas' New Album

Fresh from a reunion with The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas returned as a solo artist and released his fourth studio album, "Spaceman."

Released on March 12, 2021, the record first started getting worked on in June 2020, according to what Jonas told British GQ magazine. "I was kind of bored at home. It's a true reflection of what I was feeling and the experiences I was having navigating this strange time," he said, adding, "Also having spent some time away from my wife while she was shooting and talking about that in the music and bringing it to life."

"Spaceman" peaked at No. 12 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and became Jonas' third top 20 album on the chart. Ahead of the release, the "Jealous" hitmaker performed the single "This Is Heaven" on "Saturday Night Live" in February. In Jonas' recent British GQ magazine interview, he opened up about his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra, and what she really thinks of the album. Keep reading to find out what he revealed.