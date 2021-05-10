Dave Chappelle Strikes Out Against SNL

While guest-starring on Joe Rogan's podcast, Dave Chappelle slammed the "Saturday Night Live" cast for criticizing Elon Musk's recent hosting gig. The Tesla CEO appeared on the NBC show on May 8, where he took part in a Mario Bros.-inspired sketch and opened up about having Asperger's syndrome in his monologue.

When NBC announced Musk as an upcoming host in late April, some of the "SNL" cast showed their disappointment on social media. For example, Bowen Yang replied to one of Musk's tweets, on which the multi-billionaire vowed to find out how "live" SNL was. "What the f**k does that even mean," Yang wrote on his Instagram Story, followed by a frowning emoji.

Meanwhile, comedian Aidy Bryant subtly took a dig at Musk by reposting a Bernie Sanders tweet calling the 50 richest people of America and their wealth a "moral obscenity." Andrew Dismukes even took to Instagram Stories to announce that the only CEO he wants to do a sketch with is Cheri Oteri, a former "SNL" cast member from the '90s (via CNBC).

Chappelle, however, doesn't seem to agree with all the Elon Musk criticism.