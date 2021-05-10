What We Know About Perrie Edwards' Pregnancy
The British girl group Little Mix has a lot to celebrate these days. Aside from dropping their banger "Confetti" with rapper Saweetie, it seems certain members are ready to start a family of their own.
On May 4, 2021, Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she and her fiance, footballer Andre Gray, are expecting their first child. The "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news and showed off her growing bump. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," Pinnock captioned the post.
Unsurprisingly, fans of Little Mix, also known as Mixers, were excited that Pinnock was going to be a mom. However, it seems Pinnock's baby is going to have a little playmate growing up as Perrie Edwards has also revealed that she is expecting. Keep reading to find out what we know.
Perrie Edwards can't wait to meet her 'baby Ox'
According to Cosmopolitan, singer Perrie Edwards started dating her footballer boyfriend Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain in 2016, but made things official on Instagram in January the following year. On April 10, 2021, Edwards shared the incredible news of the pair expecting their first child. Like band member Leigh-Anne Pinnock, the "No More Sad Songs" singer let everyone know via social media. Her Instagram upload didn't state how many months pregnant she is, but did consist of two black-and-white images showing off her bump for the first time.
The first snapshot was a close-up pic of Edwards and Chamberlain holding her stomach, while the second photo was taken farther back and saw the couple smiling together. "So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You," the BRIT Award winner wrote, adding "We can't wait to meet you baby Ox!" In the span of one hour, Edwards' post caught the attention of many, and racked up more than 1.1 million likes and over 37,700 comments.
Fans immediately took to social media to congratulate the couple. "PERRIE EDWARDS IS PREGNANT TOO. Her's and Leigh's bby are gonna be besties. Congratulations!!" one user tweeted. "Perrie Edwards is expecting? Perrie Edwards soon gonna be a MOM?! I'm so f**king emotional rn. Congratulations Queen," another person shared. "PERRIE EDWARDS IS PREGNANT PLSSS IM ACTUALLY SOBBING!! LEIGH AND PERRIE BOTH PREGNANT THEYRE GOING TO BE AMAZING MUMS!! I LOVE THEM SO BAD," remarked a third fan.