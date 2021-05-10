What We Know About Perrie Edwards' Pregnancy

The British girl group Little Mix has a lot to celebrate these days. Aside from dropping their banger "Confetti" with rapper Saweetie, it seems certain members are ready to start a family of their own.

On May 4, 2021, Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced she and her fiance, footballer Andre Gray, are expecting their first child. The "Shout Out to My Ex" hitmaker took to Instagram to share the news and showed off her growing bump. "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you," Pinnock captioned the post.

Unsurprisingly, fans of Little Mix, also known as Mixers, were excited that Pinnock was going to be a mom. However, it seems Pinnock's baby is going to have a little playmate growing up as Perrie Edwards has also revealed that she is expecting. Keep reading to find out what we know.