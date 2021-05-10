The Truth About Kandi Burruss Possibly Leaving RHOA
Kandi Burruss has been a mainstay on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ever since she joined the Bravo series for Season 2 back in 2009. The Xscape singer has showed plenty of her private and professional life to the reality TV cameras and the show has documented some of her biggest moments, including the infamous "Tardy for the Party" drama, her marriage to Todd Tucker — which even landed the couple their own spinoff, "Kandi's Wedding" — and the birth of their children.
Burruss has been pretty vocal about her liked and dislikes when it comes to the series and hasn't made a secret of the fact that there's one thing she's not the biggest fan of. Speaking to The Jasmine Brand in May, Burruss admitted, "I hate reunions — my stomach be in knots. I don't like coming to sit and argue with people for hours. Typically, it's a whole day of arguing... you're just going to go back and forth with people, revisiting a whole bunch of uncomfortable conversations."
But could Burruss really be ready to say goodbye to the show after 11 seasons and countless hours of entertainment? Read on to find out what the singer has admitted about potentially saying goodbye.
Kandi Burruss is 'contemplating' leaving RHOA
Kandi Burruss got candid about potentially calling time on her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stint during her May interview with The Jasmine Brand. The longest serving "RHOA" cast member admitted, "You just contemplate, like, I don't know when is your time what do you — you just don't know." Adding that she didn't have a "definite answer," she continued, "it's like I enjoy being a part of the show but it is stressful at times, it is a lot going on you know but I do love the fans I love the support of the fans."
She also hinted she may be more comfortable sharing her life via her YouTube series, "Speak On It." "I like it on YouTube," she said, noting she doesn't think the web show would be the same on network TV. "It really works on YouTube because I can say whatever I want to say, we can use clips and all that stuff," she explained.
Burruss' latest comments come after she previously hinted at leaving "RHOA" in April. Burruss admitted to Access Hollywood that she's "always contemplating" when it's time for her to exit the show, but doesn't know exactly when that will be. "It may be my time to say goodbye, and it may be my time to just be like, 'I'll stay a while longer.' You never know, I'm still kind of figuring things out," she teased.