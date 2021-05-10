The Truth About Kandi Burruss Possibly Leaving RHOA

Kandi Burruss has been a mainstay on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ever since she joined the Bravo series for Season 2 back in 2009. The Xscape singer has showed plenty of her private and professional life to the reality TV cameras and the show has documented some of her biggest moments, including the infamous "Tardy for the Party" drama, her marriage to Todd Tucker — which even landed the couple their own spinoff, "Kandi's Wedding" — and the birth of their children.

Burruss has been pretty vocal about her liked and dislikes when it comes to the series and hasn't made a secret of the fact that there's one thing she's not the biggest fan of. Speaking to The Jasmine Brand in May, Burruss admitted, "I hate reunions — my stomach be in knots. I don't like coming to sit and argue with people for hours. Typically, it's a whole day of arguing... you're just going to go back and forth with people, revisiting a whole bunch of uncomfortable conversations."

But could Burruss really be ready to say goodbye to the show after 11 seasons and countless hours of entertainment? Read on to find out what the singer has admitted about potentially saying goodbye.