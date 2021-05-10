The Truth About Siesta Key Newbie Serena Kerrigan — Exclusive

In the words of Serena F**king Kerrigan, better known as SFK, "Let's f**king 'Siesta Key!'" That's right, the Queen of Confidence is hitting the shores of the hit MTV reality series and she is ready to shake things up, just like the dating game.

For those who follow Serena Kerrigan, you know she is a queen unlike any other. Although she commands the spotlight, she lets it be known that she's saved a seat for everyone at her throne. Proving she has beauty and brains after graduation from Duke University, she has been hustling to build her personal brand as the modern-day Samantha Jones ever since.

The New York native first garnered major attention after quitting her job at Refinery29 to focus on creating her Instagram Live dating show "Let's F**king Date" in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Diving into her brand headfirst, her self-made reality show accumulated nearly 2 million views, per Forbes — not to mention her lucrative card game aimed to get people talking and in the mood.

Despite shaking up the reality TV world on her own terms, Serena is making her way to a slightly bigger screen with her debut on Season 4 of "Siesta Key," premiering on May 12 on MTV. In fact, Serena spilled some tea while speaking exclusively with Nicki Swift and she says we have this cast member to thank for her cameo. Keep scrolling to learn more about SFK and her highly anticipated appearance on the hit show.