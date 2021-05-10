Exclusive Clip: Meet The New Love Of Black Ink Crew Star Ceaser Emanuel's Life

The new season of "Black Ink Crew" is well underway, with the fourth episode of Season 9 set to air tonight — May 10. But before fans get to see the full drama unfold, Nicki Swift is happy to provide a sneak peek with this exclusive clip.

Fans of the show already know that owner Ceaser Emanuel is in a new relationship, and in this exclusive scene, they finally meet Suzette Samuel, his real estate pro boo. Making her debut in a leather and lace dress that Cease describes as "nice," Suzette drops in on her man after showing some houses. In no time, Suzette reveals the couple's origin story in her confessional interview; they met at — where else — a Black Ink party. From there, they "kicked it," started "clubbing" together and Cease, according to Suzette, "shot his shot [in] January 2020." She even adorably describes him as "my little big-headed baby."

We're not sure how Cease feels about that new nickname, but he also appears in the clip, sharing how surprised even he was about the development of a serious relationship. "If you would have told me this s**t a couple years ago, I probably [would have thrown] my coffee in your face and had Ted beat you up, but now, this s**t's a f**king reality," he said in his own confessional.

While fans are just getting to know Suzette on the show, keep reading to discover what we already know about Cease's new lady.