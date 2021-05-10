What's Really Going On With Brielle Biermann And Those Cosmetic Surgery Rumors?
Brielle Biermann grew up in the spotlight, which has led to plenty of public scrutiny over the years. The daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak made her on-screen debut in 2010 when she was only 13-years-old, as per Page Six. Brielle later became a mainstay on the "RHOA" spin-off "Don't Be Tardy" for eight seasons. On May 7, it was announced that "Don't Be Tardy" had been canceled by Bravo. "We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry," the Biermann family wrote in a statement. That said, Brielle has not always had the smoothest relationship with fans.
In October 2020, the reality TV star admitted that she would quit social media entirely if it were not part of her job description. "If it wasn't really a big part of my career, I don't think I would be on social media," she told Entertainment Tonight. Kim told the outlet that she and her daughter were "always under attack," from online haters.
An ongoing theme from online trolls over the years has been accusations that Brielle underwent a lot of cosmetic surgery. The mother-daughter duo opened up to People in February 2019 about going under the knife. Kim admitted to having a "tummy tuck" type of procedure after giving birth and getting Botox injections for years to help quell migraines.
So what type of procedures has Brielle had done?
Brielle Biermann wanted this cosmetic procedure from a young age
For years, rumors circulated around Brielle Biermann and cosmetic surgery. On May 9, during an episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" the reality star was asked about the claims she had undergone "a lot of plastic surgery." Brielle chalked up her dramatic transformation to just growing up in the spotlight. "They don't realize that you look different when you're 10 years old to 24," she told Cohen (via Page Six). "I hope I look f***ing different!"
Although Brielle denies having any major work done, she has been open about getting lip injections. "Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18," she told People in February 2019. "If I could've done it sooner I would've and I don't regret it."
In January 2020, the "Don't Be Tardy" star felt her lips were too big so she let her fillers dissolve, as covered by Page Six. "Dissolved my lips yesterday ... gonna look like 18 year old Brielle again soon," she wrote on social media. The next month, Brielle had more lip injections, but this time opted for a conservative approach. "Still nowhere near how they were before. Less is more!" she wrote on Instagram. A couple years earlier, in January 2018, fans suspected the model had work done to her face. "I did nothing but my lips!!!" she replied on an Instagram post (via People).