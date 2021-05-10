What's Really Going On With Brielle Biermann And Those Cosmetic Surgery Rumors?

Brielle Biermann grew up in the spotlight, which has led to plenty of public scrutiny over the years. The daughter of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak made her on-screen debut in 2010 when she was only 13-years-old, as per Page Six. Brielle later became a mainstay on the "RHOA" spin-off "Don't Be Tardy" for eight seasons. On May 7, it was announced that "Don't Be Tardy" had been canceled by Bravo. "We greatly appreciate and value the support from all of our fans as we continue to grow in the entertainment industry," the Biermann family wrote in a statement. That said, Brielle has not always had the smoothest relationship with fans.

In October 2020, the reality TV star admitted that she would quit social media entirely if it were not part of her job description. "If it wasn't really a big part of my career, I don't think I would be on social media," she told Entertainment Tonight. Kim told the outlet that she and her daughter were "always under attack," from online haters.

An ongoing theme from online trolls over the years has been accusations that Brielle underwent a lot of cosmetic surgery. The mother-daughter duo opened up to People in February 2019 about going under the knife. Kim admitted to having a "tummy tuck" type of procedure after giving birth and getting Botox injections for years to help quell migraines.

So what type of procedures has Brielle had done?