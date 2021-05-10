Inside Tim Tebow's Second Chance In The NFL
Tim Tebow was a wildly popular football player at both the University of Florida and in the NFL. At Florida, he won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy. He was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft with the 25th overall pick by the Denver Broncos, but, as is often the case with elite college quarterbacks, his professional career fell short.
Tebow played for the Denver Broncos from 2010 to 2011 and the New York Jets in 2012. He hasn't seen playing time in the NFL since 2012 (per NFL.com) despite being signed to the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He was a member of the offseason or practice squad for the Patriots and Eagles.
In 2016, Tebow decided to give professional baseball a shot, despite the fact that the then 29-year-old hadn't played baseball since his junior year of high school, per Deadspin. He invited all 30 Major League Baseball Teams to his open tryout and signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets. He then bounced around the minor leagues until February 2021.
Now, at 33-years-old, it looks like Tebow may be making a comeback in the NFL. However, there will be one big change. Keep reading for all the details.
Tim Tebow may be switching up positions
Once Tim Tebow officially left baseball behind, he decided to attempt a comeback in the NFL as a tight end rather than a quarterback. Per ESPN, the Florida native reached out to the Jacksonville Jaguars and asked for a tryout as a tight end.
The news about Tebow's workout with the Jaguars leaked on the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft, per ESPN. At the time, the team was focusing on the draft rather than making a decision about Tebow's fate.
The current coach of the Jaguars is Tebow's coach from his days at the University of Florida, Urban Meyer. Tebow and Meyer won two national championships together at Florida, so they presumably have a decent relationship. Tebow also worked out with the team in late April. Now, ESPN reports that the Jaguars expect to sign Tebow as a tight end. He will reportedly sign a one-year deal, however, the terms have not been finalized as of this writing.
Tebow has never played the position of tight end at any point in his high school, college, or professional football careers. Hey, it's never too late to try something new!