Inside Tim Tebow's Second Chance In The NFL

Tim Tebow was a wildly popular football player at both the University of Florida and in the NFL. At Florida, he won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy. He was selected in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft with the 25th overall pick by the Denver Broncos, but, as is often the case with elite college quarterbacks, his professional career fell short.

Tebow played for the Denver Broncos from 2010 to 2011 and the New York Jets in 2012. He hasn't seen playing time in the NFL since 2012 (per NFL.com) despite being signed to the New England Patriots in 2013 and Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. He was a member of the offseason or practice squad for the Patriots and Eagles.

In 2016, Tebow decided to give professional baseball a shot, despite the fact that the then 29-year-old hadn't played baseball since his junior year of high school, per Deadspin. He invited all 30 Major League Baseball Teams to his open tryout and signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets. He then bounced around the minor leagues until February 2021.

Now, at 33-years-old, it looks like Tebow may be making a comeback in the NFL. However, there will be one big change. Keep reading for all the details.