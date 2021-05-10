Tom Brady's New Twitter Picture Has People Talking. Here's Why

On May 10, fresh off the heels of Elon Musk plugging Dogecoin on "SNL," Tom Brady updated his Twitter avatar to a picture of himself with red laser eyes. Instead of doing so subtly, Brady also made a point to separately tweet the photo with the hashtag "#NewProfilePic." To the casual observer: so what? Who cares? But to those in the know, it appears Brady is about to get into cryptocurrency.

Cointelegraph reports that the laser eye photo fad "that initially swept across crypto social media in February 2021 saw crypto influencers, industry leaders and regular users change their Twitter profile pictures to include laser eyes. The fad was to signify support for Bitcoin's price surging until it hit $100,000." After posting his own laser eye photo, Brady retweeted somebody suggesting he was getting into bitcoin, commenting, "Hmmmm should I change it??" Meanwhile, Bitcoin Magazine tweeted, "Football legend Tom Brady has joined team #Bitcoin."

Getting into bitcoin would be a natural move for Brady, who is already invested in NFT (non-fungible tokens), "a new cryptocurrency obsession that includes pieces of digital content, such as art and collectibles, linked to the blockchain," according to New York Post. The Post reports that Brady is about to launch his own NFT platform called Autograph, which will feature NFTs from Brady himself, along with "some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment, fashion, and pop culture ..."