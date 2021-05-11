Sig Hansen's Blunt Thoughts About His Plan For Captain Mandy — Exclusive

For Sig Hansen, captain of the F/V Northwestern and longtime cast member of the perennial Discovery Channel hit "Deadliest Catch," fishing is the family business. After all, Hansen hails from a long line of pioneering crab fishermen and seafarers whose roots reach all the way back to Norway and the country's mackerel and cod fishing tradition. Hansen and his brothers were brought up on fishing boats — his brother Edgar, usually the deck boss, occasionally helms the Northwestern, and Norman is the ship's primary engineer — so it makes sense that his own children would follow him out to the promise of open water. And that's exactly how it's happened with Sig's youngest daughter Mandy.

Mandy Hansen began to make appearances on "Deadliest Catch" beginning in Season 12, working on the deck, soaking up industry knowledge, and generally learning the ropes of crab fishing in the far north. By 2018 she was a captain in training under her father's watchful eye, and with the advent of the show's epic 17th season, Mandy sits alongside her dad in the Northwestern's pilothouse as the boat's official relief captain.

In this exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, Sig Hansen gave us some straight talk on how it's going with Mandy as they collaborate on running the Northwestern, and what his intentions are for the next generation of fishing Hansens.