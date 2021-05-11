The Real Reason Wendy William's Latest Flame Already Fizzled Out
Wendy Williams made headlines back in March when she went Instagram official with her new man Mike Esterman. "Mike & I are having fun!!" she wrote on the account. "I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman."
Esterman was actually introduced to Wendy on a "Date Wendy" segment on her talk show in February. The contractor appeared smitten after the first date. "It's all new territory. ... Getting to know her, she's very interesting," he told Access Daily. "She showed me her place, on a very professional level. I'm nothing but a gentlemen — there was no sex. It was such a great time." Wendy seemed to enjoy Esterman's company and said on her show (via People), "I really, really like Mike. We are going to see each other very soon."
Although the couple spent time together, it seems that given both of their intense schedules, the relationship already hit a rough patch. "It's a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don't know if I can give her what she wants," Mike told The Sun. "Nobody called it a day, there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more."
So what's really going on with these two? Keep reading for more details.
Wendy Williams is officially single
Wendy Williams and Mike Esterman have called it a day, according to the man himself. The contractor opened up to Page Six on May 10, saying, "She deserves to be with someone who may have more time." He also noted they were "never an item after 3 dates."
"I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas," he said. "I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process. I have enjoyed our times together and felt great to be able to make her laugh."
Despite the long distance between their homes (Williams lives in New Jersey and Esterman in Maryland), the now-former couple tried to make it work. However, it seems like it simply wasn't meant to be. She visited Esterman in Maryland and went to local haunts like The Cheesecake Factory, Mike's Crab House, and Ben's Chili Bowl in Washington, D.C. Although Esterman moonlights as a celebrity booker, he told the outlet he was never looking for "exposure."
It seems like Williams might want to take a minute for herself, but we're sure she'll return to the dating scene soon — maybe with another round of "Date Wendy."