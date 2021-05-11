The Real Reason Wendy William's Latest Flame Already Fizzled Out

Wendy Williams made headlines back in March when she went Instagram official with her new man Mike Esterman. "Mike & I are having fun!!" she wrote on the account. "I'm glad he's a REAL gentleman."

Esterman was actually introduced to Wendy on a "Date Wendy" segment on her talk show in February. The contractor appeared smitten after the first date. "It's all new territory. ... Getting to know her, she's very interesting," he told Access Daily. "She showed me her place, on a very professional level. I'm nothing but a gentlemen — there was no sex. It was such a great time." Wendy seemed to enjoy Esterman's company and said on her show (via People), "I really, really like Mike. We are going to see each other very soon."

Although the couple spent time together, it seems that given both of their intense schedules, the relationship already hit a rough patch. "It's a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don't know if I can give her what she wants," Mike told The Sun. "Nobody called it a day, there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more."

So what's really going on with these two? Keep reading for more details.