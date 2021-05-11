Inside Queen Elizabeth's First Major Public Ceremonial Duty Since Prince Philip's Death

Queen Elizabeth put her best foot forward at the State Opening of Parliament ceremony. The occasion was the British monarch's first major public ceremonial duty since Prince Philip died on April 9 and it was decidedly different from previous events. This seems to be in keeping with the queen's new way of doing things following the death of her husband. For one, she is not using the traditional black-edged stationery to signify the death of Philip, and she has already moved to Windsor Castle, where it is alleged she will spend the rest of her days.

Of course, the solemn event was earmarked by the absence of the Duke of Windsor. For the first time in 120 years, the consort's throne was removed from the ceremony, according to the Daily Mail. The throne dates back to 1901 when Queen Alexandra, wife of King Edward VII, accompanied her husband to the House of Lords for every State Opening. Philip and Elizabeth continued the tradition, but at the 2021 state opening, the queen was seated by herself for this prestigious occasion.