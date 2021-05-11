Everything We Know About DMX's Posthumous Album

The posthumous album by DMX and produced by Swizz Beatz comes nine years after the rapper's last album "Undisputed" in 2012. His final, and eighth, studio album is titled "Exodus," which People notes shares the name of the rapper's son, Exodus Simmons.

Swizz Beatz announced the 2021 release date via social media on May 10. "Exodus" is set for release on May 28 by Def Jam Recordings, which Pitchfork notes is the first Def Jam release for the rapper since 2003.

"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," Swizz Beatz said in a statement (via Rolling Stone).

The cover for the new album features a photo of DMX's neck tattoo of the bible verse Exodus 1:7. In 2017, the rapper posted that tattoo to Instagram sharing the verse, "And the children of Israel were fruitful, and increased abundantly, and multiplied, and waxed exceedingly mighty; and the land was filled with them," and adding his own message, "AMEN. I give all that I have on stage, but receive so much more from you."