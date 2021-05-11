Everything We Know About DMX's Posthumous Album
Fans of DMX will get a final listen of the late rapper, with a posthumous album to be released.
DMX (born Earl Simmons) tragically died in April 2020 at the age of 50. The rapper was hospitalized in early April for a heart attack, said to be caused by an alleged drug overdose, and remained on life support until April 9. The hip-hop legend's family released a statement at the time, noting how "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever," via Pitchfork.
Producer Swizz Beatz, a friend of the rapper, is helping in carrying on DMX's legacy by executive producing DMX's final album. Swizz Beatz recently released a statement highlighting his late friend's love for music. "My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met. He lived his life dedicated to his family and music," read the statement (via Rolling Stone). "Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure."
The last gift to his fans carries a deep, personal meaning to DMX.
DMX's new album will be titled 'Exodus,' which has great significance to the rapper
The posthumous album by DMX and produced by Swizz Beatz comes nine years after the rapper's last album "Undisputed" in 2012. His final, and eighth, studio album is titled "Exodus," which People notes shares the name of the rapper's son, Exodus Simmons.
Swizz Beatz announced the 2021 release date via social media on May 10. "Exodus" is set for release on May 28 by Def Jam Recordings, which Pitchfork notes is the first Def Jam release for the rapper since 2003.
"This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally," Swizz Beatz said in a statement (via Rolling Stone).
The cover for the new album features a photo of DMX's neck tattoo of the bible verse Exodus 1:7. In 2017, the rapper posted that tattoo to Instagram sharing the verse, "And the children of Israel were fruitful, and increased abundantly, and multiplied, and waxed exceedingly mighty; and the land was filled with them," and adding his own message, "AMEN. I give all that I have on stage, but receive so much more from you."