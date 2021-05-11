How The Billboard Music Awards Will Be Honoring Drake

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards — hosted by Nick Jonas — will kick off on Sunday, May 23 and will see performances by The Weeknd and more. And, this year, the BBMAs will also recognize Drake's decade-long impact on music with a special Artist of the Decade Award.

Drake (who's also running in seven BBMA categories, including Top Artist) will be honored for his dominance in the 2010s, which has been calculated based on his presence on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 Albums charts, as well as social media data and touring revenue.

Apart from his own hard work, Drake has Lil Wayne to thank for his decade-long career. In 2006, the New Orleans rapper hand-picked a young Drake to join his Young Money Entertainment roster, which eventually led to his enormous success. In the past, Drake himself has been open about how Wayne inspired him throughout his career.

"I just wanted to be as important as Lil Wayne 'cause I felt like nobody ever was going to be as big as Lil Wayne," Drake said in a 2019 Rap Radar interview. "I don't know if they'll ever be anybody that will work harder than that guy."

"I always felt like, 'O.K., I'm Wayne's little brother and he's depending on me to carry this name.' I felt that obligation to everybody to really take things to whatever level I could take them," he continued. Keep it up, Drake!