What Vivica A. Fox Has To Say About Her Time With Ivanka Trump On 'Celebrity Apprentice'

Vivica A. Fox is opening up about her time on the "Celebrity Apprentice" and how the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump told her something "insulting" while on set.

The actor and reality star sat down with Andy Cohen for the Bravo host's E! Series, "For Real: The Story of Reality TV," to chat about how reality TV has shaped her career. "It's allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman," Fox said about her stint on the seventh season of "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2015 (via People).

"I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of a disadvantage. When I did 'Dancing with the Stars,' it was to show people that I could dance. So, I'm grateful for reality. I really am," she said. Fox lost her season of "DWTS" to NFL player Emmitt Smith, and she lost "The Celebrity Apprentice" to talk show host Leeza Gibbons. But what else did Fox reveal about her time on the latter reality show?