What Vivica A. Fox Has To Say About Her Time With Ivanka Trump On 'Celebrity Apprentice'
Vivica A. Fox is opening up about her time on the "Celebrity Apprentice" and how the former president's daughter Ivanka Trump told her something "insulting" while on set.
The actor and reality star sat down with Andy Cohen for the Bravo host's E! Series, "For Real: The Story of Reality TV," to chat about how reality TV has shaped her career. "It's allowed me to reinvent myself and go from young ingénue to prove to everyone that I was a good businesswoman," Fox said about her stint on the seventh season of "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2015 (via People).
"I always try to use reality to my advantage instead of a disadvantage. When I did 'Dancing with the Stars,' it was to show people that I could dance. So, I'm grateful for reality. I really am," she said. Fox lost her season of "DWTS" to NFL player Emmitt Smith, and she lost "The Celebrity Apprentice" to talk show host Leeza Gibbons. But what else did Fox reveal about her time on the latter reality show?
Vivica A. Fox doesn't think Ivanka Trump realized she was 'insulting' her
Speaking to Andy Cohen on "For Real: The Story of Reality TV," actor Vivica A. Fox recounted the one moment from "Celebrity Apprentice" that she will "never forget" when asked about racial controversies in past reality television.
"I will never forget when I did 'Celebrity Apprentice' and Ivanka Trump, she said, 'Wow, you speak very well,'" said Fox. "You know, Andy, I hate to say it, I don't think she knew at the time that she was insulting us. I really think that she thought that she was complimenting us." Cohen stepped in, adding, "I don't think that she knows now." He continued, "Think of the layers and layers of white people that saw a cut of that show and aired it, and then they said, 'Oh, this is great!'"
Fox went on to remember how "Twitter went crazy" at the time over the remarks. As for Donald Trump, in 2019 the actor told Cohen in an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" that she found her former boss Donald to be "charming," adding, "Donald Trump was the reason why I decided to do 'Celebrity Apprentice,' but how he has conducted himself as our president has been completely disappointing to me."