How Nicki Minaj Just Caused A Huge Spike In Crocs Sales
In 2020, Nicki Minaj went on hiatus after giving birth to her and husband Kenneth Petty's first child. However, judging by her Instagram post from May 10, the New York rapper might be releasing music very soon. "F R I D A Y [crossing fingers emoji]," Minaj wrote in the caption.
Of course, Minaj stans (along with some celebrities) didn't take long to share their excitement for her possible comeback this Friday, May 14. "LETS GOOOOOO," Kehlani tweeted in response to Minaj's post. "Don't make me wait this long again," one fan wrote. Meanwhile, others think the upcoming release won't have much to do with music. "Wait a second.... its literally just gonna be a fragrance release [crying emoji]," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Whatever the release may be, Minaj's recent IG picture caused an internet frenzy in more than one way. In an expected turn of events, the rapper was also to blame for the Crocs' website temporarily crashing.
Nicki Minaj posed wearing nothing but pink Crocs
The Instagram picture in question sees Nicki Minaj wearing nothing but a pair of Chanel-inspired pink Crocs, with her body covered by a couple of fluffy pillows. Minaj's look is completed by her signature high ponytail, diamond jewelry, and pink sunglasses. What really stood out to fans, however, was her pair of Crocs.
As reported by HotNewHipHop, thousands of people bought Crocs' $50 pink clogs, to the point where the brand saw a 4,900% spike in sales... before the website temporarily crashed. Per Google, terms like "pink Crocs" and "Nicki Minaj Crocs" were the search engine's top searches on May 10, and Minaj fans on Twitter showed us exactly why. "Nicki Minaj got crocs so I'm getting crocs," one fan tweeted. "Pink Crocs are blowing up because of the queen herself Nicki Minaj... Her power is unstoppable," another commented.
Could Minaj's upcoming release be a pair of pink Crocs? Maybe. Some fans even think that Crocs should be thanking Minaj for the spike in sales by dropping a collaboration with her. "@Crocs it's only right if you collab with Nicki Minaj and make a pink crocs limited edition shoe with her," a Twitter user said.
Whatever Minaj's release will be, one thing is for certain: it will break the internet again.