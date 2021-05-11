How Nicki Minaj Just Caused A Huge Spike In Crocs Sales

In 2020, Nicki Minaj went on hiatus after giving birth to her and husband Kenneth Petty's first child. However, judging by her Instagram post from May 10, the New York rapper might be releasing music very soon. "F R I D A Y [crossing fingers emoji]," Minaj wrote in the caption.

Of course, Minaj stans (along with some celebrities) didn't take long to share their excitement for her possible comeback this Friday, May 14. "LETS GOOOOOO," Kehlani tweeted in response to Minaj's post. "Don't make me wait this long again," one fan wrote. Meanwhile, others think the upcoming release won't have much to do with music. "Wait a second.... its literally just gonna be a fragrance release [crying emoji]," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Whatever the release may be, Minaj's recent IG picture caused an internet frenzy in more than one way. In an expected turn of events, the rapper was also to blame for the Crocs' website temporarily crashing.