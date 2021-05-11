How Elizabeth Holmes' Lavish Lifestyle Could Hurt Her Case, According To An Expert — Expert

By now, documentary fans have all seen "The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley," which tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and her medical startup, Theranos. Holmes claimed to have invented the biggest modern breakthrough in medical testing technology. She said that her product, dubbed the Edison, could perform blood tests that previously required entire vials of blood with just a single drop. The only problem? It couldn't. Everything about Theranos and the Edison was a lie, and Holmes tricked investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

Now, Holmes is set to stand trial for criminal fraud. On May 4, Holmes appeared in court for a series of preliminary hearings to determine the evidence the jury will ultimately hear, according to CNBC. Federal prosecutors want to bring up Holmes' lavish lifestyle as evidence that she was purposely defrauding investors, but her attorneys are trying to block it, claiming it has no relevance to the case.

Just how lavishly was Holmes living, and is it even relevant to the case at all? Nicki Swift spoke exclusively with Eliot J. Rushovich, Managing Partner at Rise Law Firm, to get the scoop.