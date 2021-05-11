Diamond Expert Reveals Shocking Price Of Porsha's Engagement Ring — Exclusive

Anyone still saying that all the drama on reality TV is the same has clearly not seen the news: "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams just got engaged to co-star Falynn Guobadia's estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, after a month of dating. Porsha announced the relationship on her Instagram, which included in the caption, "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon's divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody's lives."

We can wait to watch the drama unfold on the next season of the show, but we cannot wait that long to discuss the Atlantic iceberg of a diamond engagement ring Simon showed off on his own IG. So, obviously, we went to an expert, GIA graduate gemologist and applied jewelry professional with Rare Carat, Kimberly Abruzzo.

"Porsha's ring is a large emerald cut diamond, following in the footsteps of her RHONY peer Bethenny Frankel," Abruzzo tells Nicki Swift. "Paris Hilton also got an awesome emerald cut diamond recently. 'Step cuts' like emerald, Asscher, and antique cuts have always been classic but are becoming increasingly popular with celebs."

Scroll on for the deets.