Why Is There A Cow Named After Kim Kardashian?
In one 2019 Instagram post, Kim Kardashian stunned the world with the revelation that she had given up her famed fur clothing of days past. Once protested at a 2015 book signing by anti-fur activists, as People reported, Kim captioned a photo of daughter North West draped in a furry white coat, "Remember when I wore this... Fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur." Moreover, that same year, the fashion-loving reality star further showed acts of kindness to animal friends — albeit as a positive byproduct in this case — by announcing she had gone plant-based dietarily.
Documenting her journey with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis on sister Kourtney's website Poosh, Kim — who made other food headlines in 2021 for starring in a diet lollipop ad — revealed she made the change primarily to ease her disease's symptoms. "Before the arthritis hit, I spent about four months doing everything natural — every ointment, cream, serum, and foam you can possibly imagine," Kim wrote, adding she realized a permanent diet change was the only solution.
Nonetheless, a fur-free Kim can surely appreciate the pro-animal benefits. Others have taken note of the influential household name's contributions to the animal world — Find out why there is now a cow named after Kim!
"Kim Kowdashian" is a nod to Kim Kardashian's dairy-free diet
There is now a bovine named after Kim Kardashian, the New York Post reported on May 11. That's right — say hello to "Kim Kowdashian," courtesy of the Indian portion of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). A May 8 statement on PETA India's website announced that for Mother's Day, to thank Kim for promoting her plant-based (and dairy-free) diet, "PETA India has named a drop-dead gorgeous, rescued mother cow... after [Kim] to thank the mother of four for showing compassion to mums of all species." PETA India also linked to a Totally Vegan Buzz article referencing Kim's January Instagram story showcasing vegan beef, sausages, and meatballs sent to her by startup Beyond Meat.
What a change from years past! A 2012 "flour bomb" attack on Kim at a red carpet event, per People, had been later revealed to be perpetrated by a PETA activist. As TMZ reported, the protestor had been confirmed as a "PETA member" and labeled by PETA as a "superstar activist." The group, however, maintained to TMZ that the attack on Kim "was not [us]. We were given the video by an anti-fur activist on the scene."
All's well that ends well, especially for Kim Kowdashian who, according to PETA India, had been rescued from a former owner's abuse. As for Kim the human, PETA India complimented her by pointing out that her animal counterpart bore her "striking eyes and long, dark eyelashes."