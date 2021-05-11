Why Is There A Cow Named After Kim Kardashian?

Kim Kardashian with white-blonde hair Shutterstock
By Lillian Gao/May 11, 2021 7:35 pm EDT/Updated: May 11, 2021 7:41 pm EDT

In one 2019 Instagram post, Kim Kardashian stunned the world with the revelation that she had given up her famed fur clothing of days past. Once protested at a 2015 book signing by anti-fur activists, as People reported, Kim captioned a photo of daughter North West draped in a furry white coat, "Remember when I wore this... Fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur." Moreover, that same year, the fashion-loving reality star further showed acts of kindness to animal friends — albeit as a positive byproduct in this case — by announcing she had gone plant-based dietarily. 

Documenting her journey with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis on sister Kourtney's website Poosh, Kim — who made other food headlines in 2021 for starring in a diet lollipop ad — revealed she made the change primarily to ease her disease's symptoms. "Before the arthritis hit, I spent about four months doing everything natural — every ointment, cream, serum, and foam you can possibly imagine," Kim wrote, adding she realized a permanent diet change was the only solution.

Nonetheless, a fur-free Kim can surely appreciate the pro-animal benefits. Others have taken note of the influential household name's contributions to the animal world — Find out why there is now a cow named after Kim!

"Kim Kowdashian" is a nod to Kim Kardashian's dairy-free diet

Kim Kardashian holding hands to her chest Michael Cohen/Getty Images

There is now a bovine named after Kim Kardashian, the New York Post reported on May 11. That's right — say hello to "Kim Kowdashian," courtesy of the Indian portion of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). A May 8 statement on PETA India's website announced that for Mother's Day, to thank Kim for promoting her plant-based (and dairy-free) diet, "PETA India has named a drop-dead gorgeous, rescued mother cow... after [Kim] to thank the mother of four for showing compassion to mums of all species." PETA India also linked to a Totally Vegan Buzz article referencing Kim's January Instagram story showcasing vegan beef, sausages, and meatballs sent to her by startup Beyond Meat.

What a change from years past! A 2012 "flour bomb" attack on Kim at a red carpet event, per People, had been later revealed to be perpetrated by a PETA activist. As TMZ reported, the protestor had been confirmed as a "PETA member" and labeled by PETA as a "superstar activist." The group, however, maintained to TMZ that the attack on Kim "was not [us]. We were given the video by an anti-fur activist on the scene."

All's well that ends well, especially for Kim Kowdashian who, according to PETA India, had been rescued from a former owner's abuse. As for Kim the human, PETA India complimented her by pointing out that her animal counterpart bore her "striking eyes and long, dark eyelashes."

