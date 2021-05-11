Why Is There A Cow Named After Kim Kardashian?

In one 2019 Instagram post, Kim Kardashian stunned the world with the revelation that she had given up her famed fur clothing of days past. Once protested at a 2015 book signing by anti-fur activists, as People reported, Kim captioned a photo of daughter North West draped in a furry white coat, "Remember when I wore this... Fun fact- I took all of my fave furs and remade them in faux fur." Moreover, that same year, the fashion-loving reality star further showed acts of kindness to animal friends — albeit as a positive byproduct in this case — by announcing she had gone plant-based dietarily.

Documenting her journey with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis on sister Kourtney's website Poosh, Kim — who made other food headlines in 2021 for starring in a diet lollipop ad — revealed she made the change primarily to ease her disease's symptoms. "Before the arthritis hit, I spent about four months doing everything natural — every ointment, cream, serum, and foam you can possibly imagine," Kim wrote, adding she realized a permanent diet change was the only solution.

Nonetheless, a fur-free Kim can surely appreciate the pro-animal benefits. Others have taken note of the influential household name's contributions to the animal world — Find out why there is now a cow named after Kim!