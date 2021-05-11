Did Donald Trump's Family Get Inappropriately Close With Secret Service Agents?
For the rich and famous, bodyguards and Secret Service detail are just a fact of life. But spending so much time with a person designed to protect you can blur personal and professional boundaries. In Hollywood, for example, it's pretty standard to meet someone while on the job! Some celebrities have even found love (or at least a passing attraction) with their on-staff protectors.
Take Britney Spears. Back in 2008, Huffington Post reported that the Princess of Pop fell for her hired muscle, an ex-Israeli soldier named Lee. Heidi Klum was another A-lister to date her bodyguard. "He's a great man ... and we just got to know each other from a completely different side," she told Katie Couric of her relationship with Martin Kirsten in 2012 (via Us Weekly).
As of this writing, a new book from Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" is alleging that the Trump ladies may have gotten *extra* cozy with their Secret Service detail. According to The Guardian — which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its expected publishing date — two members of ex-President Donald Trump's family were "inappropriately and perhaps dangerously close" to Secret Service agents assigned to protect them during Trump's presidency. What's the full story?
Vanessa and Tiffany Trump got close to the Secret Service
In her upcoming book, "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service," reporter Carol Leonnig writes that Vanessa Trump and Tiffany Trump cultivated eyebrow-raising relationships with their Secret Service agents. Though the timing is unclear, Vanessa "started dating one of the agents who had been assigned to her family" at some point following her 2018 divorce. The Guardian is quick to note that forming personal relationships with clients is a no-no for Secret Service agents. However, the agent involved with Vanessa "did not face disciplinary action as neither he nor the agency were official guardians of Vanessa at that point."
According to Leonnig, Tiffany may have had a love connection with a Secret Service agent with whom she "began spending an unusual amount of time alone." As of this writing, Tiffany is engaged to billionaire heir and businessman Michael Boulos, so her supposed fling with the hired muscle occurred earlier during Donald Trump's presidency. Still, it was significant enough to turn heads. Per The Guardian, agency officials "became concerned at how close Tiffany appeared to be getting to the tall, dark, and handsome agent." A spokesperson for Tiffany denied any funny business and reiterated her relationship with the Secret Service was entirely professional (via The Guardian). That said, the agent was later reassigned. Leonnig's book is available for purchase on May 18, so readers can no doubt learn the full story and draw their own conclusions.