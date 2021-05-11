Did Donald Trump's Family Get Inappropriately Close With Secret Service Agents?

For the rich and famous, bodyguards and Secret Service detail are just a fact of life. But spending so much time with a person designed to protect you can blur personal and professional boundaries. In Hollywood, for example, it's pretty standard to meet someone while on the job! Some celebrities have even found love (or at least a passing attraction) with their on-staff protectors.

Take Britney Spears. Back in 2008, Huffington Post reported that the Princess of Pop fell for her hired muscle, an ex-Israeli soldier named Lee. Heidi Klum was another A-lister to date her bodyguard. "He's a great man ... and we just got to know each other from a completely different side," she told Katie Couric of her relationship with Martin Kirsten in 2012 (via Us Weekly).

As of this writing, a new book from Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called "Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" is alleging that the Trump ladies may have gotten *extra* cozy with their Secret Service detail. According to The Guardian — which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its expected publishing date — two members of ex-President Donald Trump's family were "inappropriately and perhaps dangerously close" to Secret Service agents assigned to protect them during Trump's presidency. What's the full story?