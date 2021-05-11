Why Olivia Rodrigo's Photo With Taylor Swift Is Rocking The Internet

Move over, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox! There's a new celebrity womance in town! Enter: apparent newfound besties Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.

As reported by Elite Daily, Swift and Rodrigo first sparked friendship rumors in January of 2021 when Swift publicly gushed about Rodrigo's music, namely her hit single "Drivers License." But since then the pair has been continuously fanning those friendship flames. According to People, Swift even gifted Rodrigo with a $3,200 ring just like the one she wore while penning her famous album "Red" — a sentiment that left Rodrigo in awe. "I truly like don't understand where she finds the time, first of all. Also, I feel so lucky that I was born at the right time to be able to look up to someone like her," Rodrigo continued. "I think she's incredible. All of her support and genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal," Rodrigo gushed during an interview with Sirius XM.

Still, it was the pic of all pics snapped at the 2021 BRIT awards that had everyone talking! Keep reading to learn about the long-awaited photo op!