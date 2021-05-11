Why Olivia Rodrigo's Photo With Taylor Swift Is Rocking The Internet
Move over, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox! There's a new celebrity womance in town! Enter: apparent newfound besties Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo.
As reported by Elite Daily, Swift and Rodrigo first sparked friendship rumors in January of 2021 when Swift publicly gushed about Rodrigo's music, namely her hit single "Drivers License." But since then the pair has been continuously fanning those friendship flames. According to People, Swift even gifted Rodrigo with a $3,200 ring just like the one she wore while penning her famous album "Red" — a sentiment that left Rodrigo in awe. "I truly like don't understand where she finds the time, first of all. Also, I feel so lucky that I was born at the right time to be able to look up to someone like her," Rodrigo continued. "I think she's incredible. All of her support and genuine compassion and excitement for me has just been so, so surreal," Rodrigo gushed during an interview with Sirius XM.
Still, it was the pic of all pics snapped at the 2021 BRIT awards that had everyone talking! Keep reading to learn about the long-awaited photo op!
Fans went wild over Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift finally meeting
Budding singer Olivia Rodrigo shocked the masses when she posted a picture of herself and the legendary Taylor Swift making funny faces at the 2021 BRIT Awards. At last, the two kindred spirits had finally connected.
"IT HAPPENED," MTV penned in a succinct tweet alongside a copy of the famous photo. Meanwhile another user juxtaposed a picture of a young Rodrigo holding a sign for Taylor Swift beside the famous snapshot with a caption that read, "SHUT UP LOOK AT BABY OLIVIA RODRIGO FANGIRLING OVER TAYLOR SWIFT AND NOW SHE FINALLY MET HER AT THE BRITS."
Another user, however, couldn't help but acknowledge the glow-up that Rodrigo has experienced in such a short amount of time. "Olivia Rodrigo's debut single was at #1 for 8 weeks in the bbh 100, her 2nd single entered the top 10, she reached 1 BILLION streams on spotify with 2 songs, received a ring from her biggest idol Taylor Swift AND met her in person all in the span of 4 months... INSANE," the user wrote.
There's still no word yet as to whether or not the BFFs plan to get together after the awards show and send the masses into an even bigger tailspin. Fingers crossed!