Why Seth Rogen Once Felt Humiliated By Beyonce's Security

When stumbling upon Beyoncé in real life, it's easy to be fangirling — even if you're a celebrity like Seth Rogen. On May 11, while speaking with E! News' "Daily Pop" show about his upcoming memoir "Year Book," Rogen described his hilarious attempt at approaching Beyoncé while backstage at the Grammy Awards many years ago.

After seeing the superstar with Gwyneth Paltrow, Rogen told "Daily Pop" host Justin Sylvester that he immediately rushed over to say hi ... which wasn't a good idea. "You're a very smart guy, I know it. I felt it," Sylvester told Rogen. "Until I heard that you tried to say hi to Beyoncé backstage. Then I was like 'okay, this motherf****r might be stupid."

He wasn't wrong, as the actor learned firsthand what happens if you ever try to approach Bey. After rushing over to the "Black Is King" star, Rogen told Sylvester that he was immediately stopped by her personal security, who left him feeling straight up "humiliated."