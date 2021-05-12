What Surprised Shonda Rhimes About Rege-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

No one saw it coming when Rege-Jean Page announced in April that he would not return to Netflix's 'Bridgerton' for Season 2. Especially since his character's relationship woes (and steamy sex scenes) were sort of the whole draw of the show for many viewers. But no one was more surprised than executive producer Shonda Rhimes, albeit in a different way.

Fans all but lost their minds when the news about Page's departure broke, with some people even threatening to stop following the goings on in the 'Ton altogether. Rhimes just didn't understand what was so shocking about the change of pace, though. She told The Hollywood Reporter on May 12, "I don't think I fully expected or understood what releasing all eight episodes around the globe at once was going to do. I was like, 'I've killed many a man that people adore.' I'm so surprised that everybody is [losing it over a character we've watched] for eight episodes leaving."

She has a point — as the creator of 'Grey's Anatomy,' she's responsible for the deaths of tons of beloved characters over the years. If she can kill off McDreamy and McSteamy (to name just two), why would anyone think she'd be afraid to freshen things up for a second season of this new Netflix project?