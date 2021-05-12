Colton Underwood Hits Back At Criticism To His Coming Out

First addressing the stalking allegations made by Cassie Randolph, as well as broader accusations of "abuse," Colton Underwood told Variety, "I did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form." He continued, "I never want people to think that I'm coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life that I don't have to address my past as a straight man." Cassie dropped the restraining order after two months.

Many, including public figures and the 35,000 people who signed a Change.org petition to cancel the show, have also been critical of Colton's decision to star in his own Netflix series, arguing that his privileged status as a hot, white man gives him unfair access to a platform other, more marginalized queer people are more deserving of. Colton told the outlet that the show will be about more than just his LGBTQ+ story, and will explore his position of privilege. Of his co-star, Gus Kenworthy, he said, "He's been somebody that I've not only learned so much from, but he's held me accountable and he's allowed me to see the privilege of being a straight-presenting gay, white man." He also stressed how much it would have meant to him if he'd seen a gay football player when he was young.

Now fans will have to decide whether Colton's explanations are good enough.